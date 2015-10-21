News

14 Foodie Costumes for Your Pet

1/14 Bacon

For that meathead in your life, dress them up as their all time favorite treat, BACON!

Instagram/@mrbobabear

2/14 Sushi

Sushi might be the perfect outfit for your cat while they are on the prowl.

Instagram/ @feb21kate

3/14 Banana

For that comedian canine in your life, dress your dog up as a banana. The costume is sure to get laughs and sure to keep your dog’s head warm while he greets all the trick-or-treaters.

Instagram/ @lauraecraig

4/14 Breakfast at Tiffany’s

For a classy look, get inspired by some of the greatest food movie moments in history, like Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Add a pearl collar for the final touch.

Instagram/@jessycapontes

5/14 Starbucks

Get inspired by your morning cup of joe. Create a fun costume for your dog that will really perk them up in the morning.

Instagram/@annabelmehran

6/14 Shake Shack

If you’re more of a Shake Shack person than a McDonald’s person, this is the costume for you. All you need is the bag and containers your food came in, and you’ve basically got costume gold.

Instagram/toddcamnyc

7/14 Hot Chips

If you’re looking to dress your dog up like an American staple, look no further than the McDonald’s fries. This is sure to be a crowd favorite no matter the size. Use red and yellow felt attached to your puppy’s collar to make this yourself.

Instagram/ @rach.ac.

8/14 Chef

If your dog’s a food lover, this might be the perfect costume. Just make sure he’s making you dinner before he goes trick-or-treating

Instagram/ @evanrosskatz

9/14 Lobster

Why not dress your pet up as your favorite seafood. For the DIY lover, you could easily knit this costume as a hoodie.

Instagram/@sweetestaimee

10/14 Taco

Add a little zest in your pet’s life and dress them up like your favorite Tuesday treat.

Instagram/@redspantherchameleons

11/14 Banana Split

Take that banana costume to the next level by adding three scoops of ice cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry on top.

Instagram/@bensoncavalier

12/14 Pumpkin

This costume is perfect for lazy dogs who like to lounge around on Halloween. It’s like a snuggy for your dog.

Instagram/@leen2389

13/14 A Stick Of Butter

Who doesn’t love butter? For the DIY pet owner, this is an easy option. Just cut a piece of cardboard. Bend the cardboard into a rectangular prism shape that will fit around your dogs body. Paint the cardboard yellow. Add your favorite brand name, and attach straps as if it were a backpack.

Instagram/ @suzannalee

14/14 Hot Dog

Get it? Dress your cat up as a hot dog. It looks cute on dogs, too, and is still almost as funny. Buy it in a smaller size for your cat.

Courtesy of Lauren DeLuca

