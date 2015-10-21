For that meathead in your life, dress them up as their all time favorite treat, BACON!
Instagram/@mrbobabear
Sushi might be the perfect outfit for your cat while they are on the prowl.
Instagram/ @feb21kate
For that comedian canine in your life, dress your dog up as a banana. The costume is sure to get laughs and sure to keep your dog’s head warm while he greets all the trick-or-treaters.
Instagram/ @lauraecraig
For a classy look, get inspired by some of the greatest food movie moments in history, like Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Add a pearl collar for the final touch.
Instagram/@jessycapontes
Get inspired by your morning cup of joe. Create a fun costume for your dog that will really perk them up in the morning.
Instagram/@annabelmehran
If you’re more of a Shake Shack person than a McDonald’s person, this is the costume for you. All you need is the bag and containers your food came in, and you’ve basically got costume gold.
Instagram/toddcamnyc
If you’re looking to dress your dog up like an American staple, look no further than the McDonald’s fries. This is sure to be a crowd favorite no matter the size. Use red and yellow felt attached to your puppy’s collar to make this yourself.
Instagram/ @rach.ac.
If your dog’s a food lover, this might be the perfect costume. Just make sure he’s making you dinner before he goes trick-or-treating
Instagram/ @evanrosskatz
Why not dress your pet up as your favorite seafood. For the DIY lover, you could easily knit this costume as a hoodie.
Instagram/@sweetestaimee
Add a little zest in your pet’s life and dress them up like your favorite Tuesday treat.
Instagram/@redspantherchameleons
Take that banana costume to the next level by adding three scoops of ice cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry on top.
Instagram/@bensoncavalier
This costume is perfect for lazy dogs who like to lounge around on Halloween. It’s like a snuggy for your dog.
Instagram/@leen2389
Who doesn’t love butter? For the DIY pet owner, this is an easy option. Just cut a piece of cardboard. Bend the cardboard into a rectangular prism shape that will fit around your dogs body. Paint the cardboard yellow. Add your favorite brand name, and attach straps as if it were a backpack.
Instagram/ @suzannalee
Get it? Dress your cat up as a hot dog. It looks cute on dogs, too, and is still almost as funny. Buy it in a smaller size for your cat.
Courtesy of Lauren DeLuca