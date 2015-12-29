News

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

1/20 8bit, Footscray, VIC

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/8bit-footscray?select=mLIVo4DSX88krzTEfi2kbg">Photo credit from Brooke R. on Yelp</a>

2/20 Jack Greene, Battery Point, TAS

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/jack-greene-battery-point?select=snZFrb4ZiKlN5GXC-c2YIQ">Photo of the burgers at Jack Greene by Jaci H. on Yelp</a>

3/20 Relish'd Burger Bar, Glenelg, SA

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/relishd-burger-bar-glenelg?select=529l8RXpNC9SGmQLX0oB4g">Photo from Relish’d Burger Bar on Yelp</a>

4/20 Huxtaburger, Melbourne, VIC

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/huxtaburger-ii-melbourne?select=yqc2zOii1bOsTz_1Xg-jVA">Photo credit to Alpha L. on Yelp</a>

5/20 Johnny's Burger Joint, Canning Vale, WA

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/johnnys-burger-joint-canning-vale?select=4aiB9y8OLltVQela-cNIJQ">Photo credit to Justin W. on Yelp</a>

6/20 Mary’s, Newtown, NSW

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/marys-newtown?select=UjriqxkcVmsD3bVNURyV5g">Photo of the Mary's Burger by Natalie N on Yelp</a>

7/20 DA'Burger, New Farm, QLD

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/daburger-new-farm?select=wDMszo3Rz2kX5QA-xGv-wg"> ​Photo from DA'Burger on Yelp </a>

8/20 Bilby's Chargrilled Burgers, Claremont, WA

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/bilbys-chargrilled-burgers-claremont?select=GZqU1Cc120YsnawO8EePzg">Photo of Bilby's by Fayez F on Yelp</a>

9/20 Andrews Hamburgers, Albert Park, VIC

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/andrews-hamburgers-albert-park?select=nMzyY3l0hNuI94I3miMAUg">Photo of burger with the lot by Mark B on Yelp at Andrews Hamburgers</a>

10/20 Vego and Loven It, Adelaide, SA

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/vego-and-loven-it-adelaide-2?select=y-zJAae6jafGaEZcLVCC8Q"> ​The Ab Fab burger at Vego and Loven It by Chloe R on Yelp </a>

11/20 Brodburger, Kingston, ACT

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/brodburger-kingston?select=ya6aQIE7xg5dFFTP4_fbkw">Brodburger Deluxe at Brodburger by Cameo S on Yelp</a>

12/20 Bread And Bone Wood Grill, Adelaide, SA

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/bread-and-bone-wood-grill-adelaide?select=NKeBU_qr5Xs0QzeYFyqw7w">Burger at Bread & Bone, photo by S.A. on Yelp</a>

13/20 The Rook, Sydney, NSW

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/the-rook-sydney?select=TDckSVBSfzBcXIXYhINPRw">Burger at The Rook, photo by Edwin K. on Yelp</a>

14/20 Nordburger, Norwood, SA

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/nordburger-norwood-2?select=ZGWhlSYh-1CI4YFLlmqChQ">Photo from Nordburger by Duncan M on Yelp</a>

15/20 Tree Of Us, Richmond, VIC

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/tree-of-us-richmond?select=vEVOeeikJClJ89dd3x_7MA">Photo from Tree of Us by Justin D on Yelp</a>

16/20 Grand Trailer Park Taverna, Melbourne, VIC

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/grand-trailer-park-taverna-melbourne?select=NBspNVUAd298SX1z1QpPfw">Photo from Grand Trailer Park Taverna by Katherine H on Yelp</a>

17/20 Miel Premium Homemade Burger, Brisbane, QLD

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/miel-premium-homemade-burger-brisbane?select=2-HzE6rHpfFx3YoMlkPT_g">Photo from Miel by Vincent C on Yelp</a>

18/20 The Tuckshop, Glenhaven, NSW

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/the-tuckshop-glenhaven?select=QTdGUvCH66GlWM7VGGCoJg">Photo from the Tuckshop by Ross C on Yelp</a>

19/20 Trunk, Melbourne, VIC

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/trunk-melbourne?select=THrDQVT8C-SV3o36jacpNg">Photo of the Trunk burger by Mark B on Yelp</a>

20/20 Burger Project, Sydney, NSW

Yelp Names The Top 20 Burgers In Australia

<a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/burger-project-sydney?select=wFNzFwsnvb4RBFoNz4eqCw">Photo from Burger Project by Ellie J on Yelp</a>

