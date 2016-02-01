News

The Best Celebrity Food Instagrams Of The Week

1/8 Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato

Everyone’s favorite celebrity couple showed off their appetites with this spread of #ThaiFood at “a hooligan’s dinner.” The couple was joined by pal T.J. Jefferson, author of That’s What She Said.

2/8 Jennifer Lopez

The “All I Have” singer celebrated her new Vegas residency of the same name with a towering silver and white cake.

3/8 Jessica Alba

The Honest Company founder showed off how she stays hydrated through her jetset lifestyle with this Instagram video of her sipping some Zico coconut water in an NYC cab.

4/8 The Rock

Seafood for dinner? The buff baller casts a line on the set of Season 2 of his HBO show “Ballers” in Miami. To the “Woo Woo Shark” he’s trying to catch, The Rock says, “Come to daddy…”

5/8 Taylor Swift

The “Shake it Off” singer showed off her idea of a “girl’s night in,” sipping coffee with her friend and apparently facing off in an intense staring contest.

6/8 Chrissy Teigen

The “FAB Life” host, model, and soon-to-be published author unveiled the first copy of her new cookbook, “Cravings,” saying, “I am finally holding this thing in my hands and I can’t believe it is officially real!”

7/8 Lea Michele

Emma’s co-star was also treated herself to some cheese while visiting family in New York, in the form of a classic margherita pizza.

8/8 Emma Roberts

The “Scream Queen” enjoyed a delicious spread of cheese and crackers, captioning her photo with what we were all thinking: “Yes please

