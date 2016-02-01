Impress your loved one by taking them to one of Sydney’s newest restaurants, Assembly, this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy an entré, main, dessert and their signature Bellini cocktail for $75pp. Or, pop in after dinner to share a dessert pizza and two glasses of wine for $30. Address: 488 Kent Street, Sydney. Bookings: 0400 932 738
With their infamous chocolate tart on the menu that’s bound to set your heart aflutter, you would be hard pushed to go past Bellevue in Paddington this Valentine’s Day. Indulge in three courses plus snacks and sparkling wine on arrival for $95pp. Address: 159 Hargrave Street, Paddington Bookings: bookings@bellevuehotel.com.au or 02 9363 2293.
If you’re scrambling to impress then you can do no wrong by brining your other half to Jonah’s Restaurant & Boutique Hotel in Whale Beach. Indulge in a four course lunch overlooking the stunning beach or a luxury hotel package for a special getaway, it’s bound to keep that special someone happy. Only an hour’s drive from Sydney or a quick seaplane flight, you’ll feel a million miles from the bustle of the city. For bookings call: 02 9974 5599.
When you're in a couple, just friends and or out with your family North Bondi Fish is a great choice for a relaxed Valentine's Day dinner. Enjoy a North Bondi colada and classic beer battered fish with a side of chips. Take in views of the iconic Bondi Beach just a stone’s throw away, and try the romance-inspired specials to share. Prices range from $10-$60. Booking can be made at: 02 9130 2155.
Why not spoil that special someone at one of Sydney’s top proposal destinations and enjoy a five course tasting menu with matching wine and Mumm Champagne on arrival. Dishes include smoked wagyu pastrami with green asparagus and puffed tendon and pink snapper with mussels, witlof and lime. Price is $300 per person. For bookings: 02 9240 2255.
Photo: Aria Sydney
Chiswick at the Gallery’s sleek, contemporary dining room and casual bar serves up views of Woolloomooloo and Sydney Harbour, making it the place to be this February 14th. Enjoy a glass of Mumm champagne on arrival before indulging in Matt Moran’s fresh, summer-themed menu, featuring the iconic Moran family lamb. The Summer Collective Menu is priced at $98 per person. For bookings: 02 9225 1819.
Photo: Chiswick at the Gallery
Take that someone special for lunch or dinner at The Royal Hotel in Paddington where prices for a sumptuous main course start from $18 to $35. Believe us, you won't be disappointed after a meal in this romantic, modern, chic bar and restaurant. For bookings: 02 9331 2604.
Photo: Yahoo7 Lifestyle Instagram