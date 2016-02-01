3/7 Jonah’s Restaurant & Boutique Hotel

If you’re scrambling to impress then you can do no wrong by brining your other half to Jonah’s Restaurant & Boutique Hotel in Whale Beach. Indulge in a four course lunch overlooking the stunning beach or a luxury hotel package for a special getaway, it’s bound to keep that special someone happy. Only an hour’s drive from Sydney or a quick seaplane flight, you’ll feel a million miles from the bustle of the city. For bookings call: 02 9974 5599.