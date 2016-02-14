News

Three must-try Rachel Khoo recipes

With a background in pâtisserie and fine arts, it’s to no surprise why the food Rachel Khoo touches always manages to looks as pretty as a Monet painting. From London to Paris, Sydney to Buenos Aires, Khoo has eaten her way around the world and as a result of her travels, has created thousands of delicious recipes to show for them. Her food is vibrant, full of life, stunning to look at and undeniably delectable. She’s the foodie on everyone’s lips and these three recipes should be in everyone’s tummies!

Supplied

Khoo’s chocolate bark recipe is so easy to make and looks like it’s adorned in edible jewels. Use vibrant nuts, dried fruits and even rose petals to add a splash of colour to the chocolate. It makes a stunning gift and an even tastier sweet treat.

Image: David Loftus

Sick of feeling stuffed after carb loading on heavy burger buns? Try wrapping your burger patty in a lettuce leaf instead. Khoo’s tasty cauliflower cheese burger recipe is a lighter option for those watching their waistline, and gluten-free for that matter too.

Image: David Loftus

Khoo’s Turkish inspired pistachio and pomegranate cake is almost too gorgeous to eat! Here, Khoo uses the pretty pomegranate's red juice to make her own natural pink colouring for the cake’s icing. Delicious - and genius.


Image: David Loftus

