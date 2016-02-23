News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Six delicious banana bread recipes

Six delicious banana bread recipes

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

1/7 Six delicious banana bread recipes

It's no secret that everyone loves banana bread, it melts in your mouth and tastes amazing toasted and spread with butter. The baked treat is on nearly every cafe menu in Australia and in 2014, banana bread was the most searched-for food item on the Internet, according to Yahoo Search. The best part about eating banana bread, is that you can get away with eating cake for breakfast and not feel judged, even though its ingredients are more like cake than bread. So get your ripe bananas ready and mash away for Banana Bread Day.

Thinkstock

2/7 Banana bread with blueberries and apricots

This banana bread recipe with blueberries and apricots is a great twist on the classic. Feel free to swap the blueberries for another berry like raspberries and the dried apricots for other dried fruit like dried pineapple for a tropical spin.

Teresa Cutter

3/7 Papaya and banana bread with honeycomb butter

Papaya and banana bread with honeycomb butter makes a decadent and delicious breakfast. This recipe ticks all the boxes, it’s moist and soft thanks to the mashed papaya and banana, slightly crunchy with the addition of macadamia nuts and slightly salty and sweet when lathered in the honeycomb butter.

Sarah Hobbs

4/7 Gluten-free banana bread

For those more health concious, this gluten-free banana bread recipe is for you. For a strong banana-flavoured loaf, use very ripe bananas.

Better Homes and Gardens Magazine

5/7 Banana bread with salted caramel cream sauce

Indulge in this coffee, salted caramel and cream banana bread for the ultimate banana bread day experience. Drenched in a creamy, salted caramel sauce, this banana bread recipe is sure to tantalise every single taste bud.

Julia Taylor for Nespresso

6/7 Microwave banana bread

Short for time but don’t want to see those overripe bananas another day? Don’t worry because we have the banana bread recipe just for you. This quick and easy microwave banana bread recipe is not only so simple and mess-free, but is so delicious and moorish you’ll find it hard to resist popping another in the micro.

Extract from Mug Cakes by Mimi Sinclair, published by Kyle Books, $18.99

7/7 Banana coconut bread

This banana coconut bread recipe is simply perfection. This version has pecans, but feel free to use walnuts if you prefer. Cut a thick slice, smear both sides with butter and toast in a sandwich press until golden brown and the room smells of heaven.

Thinkstock

More Galleries

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order without leaving your desk

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order from your desk
Best Nutella food mashups

Best Nutella food mashups
Tomato sauce

5 healthy Australia Day BBQ swaps
Would you eat a spaghetti doughnut?

The delicious food mash-ups you need to try