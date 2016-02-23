Six delicious banana bread recipes

It's no secret that everyone loves banana bread, it melts in your mouth and tastes amazing toasted and spread with butter. The baked treat is on nearly every cafe menu in Australia and in 2014, banana bread was the most searched-for food item on the Internet, according to Yahoo Search. The best part about eating banana bread, is that you can get away with eating cake for breakfast and not feel judged, even though its ingredients are more like cake than bread. So get your ripe bananas ready and mash away for Banana Bread Day.
This banana bread recipe with blueberries and apricots is a great twist on the classic. Feel free to swap the blueberries for another berry like raspberries and the dried apricots for other dried fruit like dried pineapple for a tropical spin.
Papaya and banana bread with honeycomb butter makes a decadent and delicious breakfast. This recipe ticks all the boxes, it’s moist and soft thanks to the mashed papaya and banana, slightly crunchy with the addition of macadamia nuts and slightly salty and sweet when lathered in the honeycomb butter.
For those more health concious, this gluten-free banana bread recipe is for you. For a strong banana-flavoured loaf, use very ripe bananas.
Indulge in this coffee, salted caramel and cream banana bread for the ultimate banana bread day experience. Drenched in a creamy, salted caramel sauce, this banana bread recipe is sure to tantalise every single taste bud.
Short for time but don’t want to see those overripe bananas another day? Don’t worry because we have the banana bread recipe just for you. This quick and easy microwave banana bread recipe is not only so simple and mess-free, but is so delicious and moorish you’ll find it hard to resist popping another in the micro.
This banana coconut bread recipe is simply perfection. This version has pecans, but feel free to use walnuts if you prefer. Cut a thick slice, smear both sides with butter and toast in a sandwich press until golden brown and the room smells of heaven.
