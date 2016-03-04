News

Seven Mardi Gras inspired rainbow foods we found on Instagram

Seven Mardi Gras inspired rainbow foods we found on Instagram

1/7 Rainbow Bagels

The Bagel Store in Brooklyn, NY have taken the boring old brown bagel and made it their own! Their electric colour is wild and totally eye catching, we want!

Instagram

2/7 Rainbow Fruit

The photographer and food enthusiast, Brittany Wright captures a rainbow of colors in foods ranging from apples to carrots, raspberries to tomatoes. Here is her photograph of various coloured citrus.

Instagram

3/7 Rainbow Ice Cream

Absolutely fabulous.

Instagram

4/7 Rainbow Pasta

Indonesian cafe Vamilk, does something seriously wacky… They turn regular spaghetti bolognese into a vibrant dish with flair. Rainbow pasta would go down a treat, especially for kids.

Instagram

5/7 Rainbow Crepes

Don’t these pastel coloured crepes look adorable? Mexican cafe Chandeleur are the brains behind this marvellous rainbow, almost too pretty to eat delight. But topped with a dollop of Nutella, these crepes would be irresistible.

Instagram

6/7 Rainbow Jelly

What a site! Perth’s Sweet Cart is on a roll with these stunning stable goodies. Aren’t you dying to dive into one of these colourful cups?

Instagram

