10 things that taste better with Vegemite

1/10 Brownies

Sugary, salty and gooey – these are the perfect mix of sweet and savoury.

Instagram/brettstevensphoto

2/10 Burgers

Mix Vegemite with your mayo for a salty hit.

Instagram/belfieldonbotany

3/10 Caramel pots with chocolate ganache

Salted caramel is a thing, so why not Vegemite caramel?

drgateau.com/

4/10 Cheesecakes

Those in the know say the yeast in Vegemite helps cake to rise better when baking…

Instagram/eileeneelie

5/10 Fudge

Take the edge off too-sweet fudge with a smidge of Vegemite.

gggiraffe.blogspot.com

6/10 Hot Cross Buns

Add a surprise twist to Easter treats.

Instagram/vegemite

7/10 Ice cream

Why go vanilla when you can go Vegemite?

Instagram/jacquiconner

8/10 Macarons

They've been made on Masterchef so that must mean it’s good, right?

themacaroniac.wordpress.com

9/10 Muffins

The good old veg and cheese scroll gets a facelift with this muffin.

Instagram/20youngstreet

10/10 Spaghetti

Vegemite, pasta and cheese - easiest dinner ever.

Instagram/vegemite

