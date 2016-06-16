Sugary, salty and gooey – these are the perfect mix of sweet and savoury.
Instagram/brettstevensphoto
Mix Vegemite with your mayo for a salty hit.
Instagram/belfieldonbotany
Salted caramel is a thing, so why not Vegemite caramel?
drgateau.com/
Those in the know say the yeast in Vegemite helps cake to rise better when baking…
Instagram/eileeneelie
Take the edge off too-sweet fudge with a smidge of Vegemite.
gggiraffe.blogspot.com
Add a surprise twist to Easter treats.
Instagram/vegemite
Why go vanilla when you can go Vegemite?
Instagram/jacquiconner
They've been made on Masterchef so that must mean it’s good, right?
themacaroniac.wordpress.com
The good old veg and cheese scroll gets a facelift with this muffin.
Instagram/20youngstreet
Vegemite, pasta and cheese - easiest dinner ever.
Instagram/vegemite