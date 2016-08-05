News

5 next level egg recipes you need to make for brunch

1/6 Breakfast stuffed croissants

Nothing says hangover brunch more than these insane breakfast stuffed croissants. Creamy scrambled eggs together with crispy bacon inside of a buttery croissant - what more could you want on a lazy Sunday?

Supplied

2/6 Egg-white omelette with Béarnaise and chips

Feel like digging into something different? Make this healthy-ish egg-white omelette drizzled with a delicious Béarnaise sauce and chunky hand cut chips and you’ll be set for the day.

Supplied

3/6 Crispy fried egg and chorizo bap

A unique take on the Korean dish, this crispy fried egg and spicy chorizo bap should be your new bacon egg brekkie roll - it’s the bomb!

Supplied

4/6 Monte Cristo sandwich

Dubbed the kind of grilled cheeses, the Monte Cristo sandwich is unlike any other. Once you bite through the crispy ham, oozy cheese and into the gooey egg yolk - you’ll be transported to another dimension.

Supplied

5/6 Not your average Eggs Benedict

This Eggs Benedict recipe is nothing like you’ve tasted before. Made with smoked ham hock and topped with crunchy pumpkin seeds, this dish is so good you'll never order Eggs Benedict at a cafe ever again.

Supplied

6/6 Posh Eggs

This is an edited extract from Posh Eggs by published by Quadrille RRP $29.99 and is available in stores nationally.

Supplied

