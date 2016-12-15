The high end crepery chain has just opened their third Sydney hot spot at the luxe new Gateway Sydney dining precinct – and they're doing Christmas themed food items! The strawberry festive crepe is delicious as it is pretty - their savory roast duck number is divine also! A nice option for after work Christmas catch-ups with mates.
Yahoo7 Be
Straight out the fryer and smothered in delicious cinnamon sugar! We like the Churros from Mad Mex the best because they nail that crispy casing with a soft center for a cheap and cheerful price! Don't forget the choccie dipping sauce.
Mad Mex Instagram
A tropical classic. Thai Pathong does their sticky rice the fancy way- with sweet coconut milk, fresh coconut and a mango flower. Perfect for those Instafood photo ops!
Sydney has lost a few crepe cafes lately but Creperie Suzette in The Rocks is going strong - about as strong as their coffee! This French hotspot is a must for your next Rocks outing.
Hmmmm who doesn't like a warm cinnamon-y strudel after their epic pork knuckle feed? One of the best in town.
A Chinese food menu favourite taken to the next level. One of our favourite Merivale hot spots could have the best deep fried ice-cream in the world. The butterscotch sauce and coconut batter is addictive. Wash it down with on of their famous espresso martinis
Everyone's so busy frothing over Black Star's famous watermelon and strawberry cake that the little crème brûlé tart flies under the radar. The crunchy burnt sugar top with the custody centre pairs perfectly with the tart berries and Black Star's renowned pastry. Yum!