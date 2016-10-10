News

Instagram's most drool-worthy cakes

1/7 Katherine Sabbath

She's the queen of cake decorating and Katherine's cakes are the ultimate showstoppers.

Instagram/katherine_sabbath

2/7 Desserts with Lynda

Based in Sydney, Lynda not only specialises in cakes but petite dessert cups as well.

dessertswithlynda

3/7 The Nutty Baker

She gave up her job as an investment banker to indulge her love of cakes and Nina Siljanovic refuses to follow the sugar-free or vegan trend with her gorgeous creations.

Instagram/thenuttybaker

4/7 Peach and Petals

A whiz with the piping bag, Linh Luu's beautifully elegant cakes are all about her gorgeous flower decorations.

Instagram/peach.and.petals

5/7 Sweet Bloom Cakes

Dewi Kurniadi and her team of bakers at Sweet Bloom Cakes aren't just about looks, admitting the taste of their buttercream treats are equally important as well.

Instagram/sweetbloomcakes

6/7 Two Sweet Figs

Mum, wife and cake stylist Patricia has 25K Instagram followers - and with this colourful creations, you can understand why.

Instagram/twosweetfigs

7/7 Andy Bowdy

If anyone knows how to decorate a cake, it's Andy Bowdy - and this legendary pastry chef doesn't skimp on the icing. "The best part of the cake is always the cream," he says.

Instagram/andybowdy

