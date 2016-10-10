She's the queen of cake decorating and Katherine's cakes are the ultimate showstoppers.
Instagram/katherine_sabbath
Based in Sydney, Lynda not only specialises in cakes but petite dessert cups as well.
dessertswithlynda
She gave up her job as an investment banker to indulge her love of cakes and Nina Siljanovic refuses to follow the sugar-free or vegan trend with her gorgeous creations.
Instagram/thenuttybaker
A whiz with the piping bag, Linh Luu's beautifully elegant cakes are all about her gorgeous flower decorations.
Instagram/peach.and.petals
Dewi Kurniadi and her team of bakers at Sweet Bloom Cakes aren't just about looks, admitting the taste of their buttercream treats are equally important as well.
Instagram/sweetbloomcakes
Mum, wife and cake stylist Patricia has 25K Instagram followers - and with this colourful creations, you can understand why.
Instagram/twosweetfigs
If anyone knows how to decorate a cake, it's Andy Bowdy - and this legendary pastry chef doesn't skimp on the icing. "The best part of the cake is always the cream," he says.
Instagram/andybowdy