Let them eat cake

Kim Kardashian

1/18 Let them eat cake

"Don't choke on the bling!" Kim Kardashian celebrates her 30th birthday with a $1 million diamond-encrusted cake.

Shine

2/18 Let them eat cake

"I'm sweet too". Suri Cruise vies for attention in the window of Sweet cupcake store.

WireImage.com

3/18 Let them eat cake

"Wanna bite?" Katy Perry knows how to use her assets - cupcakes that is.

4/18 Let them eat cake

"No not the weave!". Beyonce eats a cake in her likeness, starting at the hair.

Getty Images

5/18 Let them eat cake

"Look at this piece of cake we're about to eat! So fun!" Maria Sharapova and Blake Lively get excited.

Shine

6/18 Let them eat cake

"Ha! He knows me so well. I'm such a fan of cake. Also guns and crystals." Spencer gives Heidi a more traditional gift this year.

Shine

7/18 Let them eat cake

"This is just me, hanging out at my house on any given day. I looooove wearing bras!" Audrina Partridge hooks in.

Maxim.com

8/18 Let them eat cake

"That's all I need. More cake." Jessica Simpson poses with a birthday cake at the grand opening of the Casino Club.

Getty Images

9/18 Let them eat cake

"Who looks hotter - me or this cake?" Lindsay Lohan chooses an interesting outfit for cake-eating.

Getty Images

10/18 Let them eat cake

"You can still eat cake and be hardcore right?" Jared Leto shows us how to eat cake like an emo.

Getty Images

11/18 Let them eat cake

"Grrr". Pamela Anderson attacks her birthday cake from Tao nightclub like the cougar she is.

WireImage.com

12/18 Let them eat cake

"This my 700th birthday cake of the evening." Paris can't even pretend to be excited at this stage.

Shine

13/18 Let them eat cake

"Heeee ya!" Rihanna gets given a cake for her 22nd birthday so big she has to cut it with a samurai sword.

Getty Images

14/18 Let them eat cake

Judging by that stylin' cake we're guessing Ne-yo isn't so sick of birthday songs.

Getty Images

15/18 Let them eat cake

"First I put the cream on my nose and upper lip. Then I rub a little bit on my gums." Clarista Flockhart gets messy.

Shine

16/18 Let them eat cake

Two hours into the cupcake eating race, Kim Kardashian takes the lead. Annalynne McCord and Shenae Grimes flag behind.

Shine

17/18 Let them eat cake

"Another photo, another opportunity to stick my tongue out". Avril Lavigne uses her cake to act out her alterior motive.

Getty Images

18/18 Let them eat cake

"OMG for me?" We're guessing from the size of that dress, LeAnn Rimes won't be touching that cake.

Getty Images

