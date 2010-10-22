Let them eat cake

"Don't choke on the bling!" Kim Kardashian celebrates her 30th birthday with a $1 million diamond-encrusted cake.
Shine
"I'm sweet too". Suri Cruise vies for attention in the window of Sweet cupcake store.
"Wanna bite?" Katy Perry knows how to use her assets - cupcakes that is.
"No not the weave!". Beyonce eats a cake in her likeness, starting at the hair.
"Look at this piece of cake we're about to eat! So fun!" Maria Sharapova and Blake Lively get excited.
"Ha! He knows me so well. I'm such a fan of cake. Also guns and crystals." Spencer gives Heidi a more traditional gift this year.
"This is just me, hanging out at my house on any given day. I looooove wearing bras!" Audrina Partridge hooks in.
"That's all I need. More cake." Jessica Simpson poses with a birthday cake at the grand opening of the Casino Club.
"Who looks hotter - me or this cake?" Lindsay Lohan chooses an interesting outfit for cake-eating.
"You can still eat cake and be hardcore right?" Jared Leto shows us how to eat cake like an emo.
"Grrr". Pamela Anderson attacks her birthday cake from Tao nightclub like the cougar she is.
"This my 700th birthday cake of the evening." Paris can't even pretend to be excited at this stage.
"Heeee ya!" Rihanna gets given a cake for her 22nd birthday so big she has to cut it with a samurai sword.
Judging by that stylin' cake we're guessing Ne-yo isn't so sick of birthday songs.
"First I put the cream on my nose and upper lip. Then I rub a little bit on my gums." Clarista Flockhart gets messy.
Two hours into the cupcake eating race, Kim Kardashian takes the lead. Annalynne McCord and Shenae Grimes flag behind.
"Another photo, another opportunity to stick my tongue out". Avril Lavigne uses her cake to act out her alterior motive.
"OMG for me?" We're guessing from the size of that dress, LeAnn Rimes won't be touching that cake.
