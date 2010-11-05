News

Food brands that failed

krispy kreme

1/10 Food brands that failed

The latest American food brand to fail in Australia, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced it has gone into voluntary receivership because of falling profits and poor store performance. Which other brands did we also boycott?

krispycreme.com.au

2/10 Food brands that failed

Starbucks coffee chain reported losses of over $4 million for 2009 and had to close down more than three-quarters of its stores around Australia.

starbucks.com

3/10 Food brands that failed

Introduced to Australia in 2005, Hooters went into liquidation in 2009.

hooters.com.au

4/10 Food brands that failed

The Hard Rock Café in both Sydney and Melbourne closed in 2007 allegedly due to poor crowds. Apparently the American diner experience just didn't translate for Aussies, who didn't appreciate the memorabillia or high prices.

hardrock.com

5/10 Food brands that failed

While Pizza hut is definitely still alive in Oz, it's not exactly kicking. It seems pizza lovers are turning their nose up in favour of a more authentic pizza experience.

pizzahut.com

6/10 Food brands that failed

Famous for its Mexican loving Chihuahua, Taco Bell opened in Australia 1997 with a store in the cinema district on George St in Sydney. More stores were piggy-backed off KFC in 2002 in NSW, by 2005, the Taco Bell brand was pulled out of the country.

tacobell.com

7/10 Food brands that failed

Baskin Robbins has gone into voluntary administration this week, admitting it has had financial trouble since the beginning of 2010.

baskinrobbins.com

8/10 Food brands that failed

The Cookie Man food franchise in Australia has recently gone into liquidation, closing 50 company-owned outlets.

cookieman.com

9/10 Food brands that failed

Quiznos Sub 's chain of quick service restaurants came to Oz in 2002 but pulled out of the country a few years later after legal problems.

Quiznos.com

10/10 Food brands that failed

American-based 'serve yourself' restaurant Sizzler met controversy in Australia in 2006 when all 28 restaurants in Australia were closed due to after rat poison was allegedly discovered in the salad bar of 2 restaurants. It turned out that the the chain had been sabotaged, but this didnt help the already waning popularity of the restaurant, which already faced controversy thanks to a reported outbreak of E. coli in come of its US outlets.

sizzler.com

