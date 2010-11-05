10/10 Food brands that failed

American-based 'serve yourself' restaurant Sizzler met controversy in Australia in 2006 when all 28 restaurants in Australia were closed due to after rat poison was allegedly discovered in the salad bar of 2 restaurants. It turned out that the the chain had been sabotaged, but this didnt help the already waning popularity of the restaurant, which already faced controversy thanks to a reported outbreak of E. coli in come of its US outlets.

sizzler.com