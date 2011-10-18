10/10 Vegetable chips

VEGETABLE CHIPS



These rainbow-hued chips may look like the better choice compared to their potato counterpart but watch out for the ingredients, they can be quite deceiving. Check out the label first and see what role the veggie is actually playing. If it’s not mentioned until the end of the list it’s most likely there only for flavour and colour. If you are absolutely craving the crunch, make sure you go for ones made from sliced vegetables, not potato or corn flour and make sure they are baked not fried. Tasty recipes, food articles and more from our Food channel