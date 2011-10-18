SUSHI
Raw fish, veggies and seaweed are all healthy but a lot of the most popular rolls are filled with creamy sauces and tempura fried goodies. The white sushi rice is also made using heaps of sugar, which can up to another 500 calories. Add soy sauce to the equation and although it won't make you gain weight, it'll cause you to retain water, so your jeans will feel (and look) tighter. Choose brown rice and stick to sashimi, its much healthier option and much less weighty. **note: if you love ginger, make sure its fresh as the packet ones are full of msg.
FROZEN YOGHURT
Frozen yoghurt is not yoghurt frozen! Although it may contain calcium, enzymes, proteins and other minerals that are beneficial in your diet, it's a third of the amount found in regular natural yoghurts and is heaped with added sugars. While it is a good alternative to ice cream, it should not be considered as a healthy option. HEALTHY ALTERNATIVE: Greek yoghurt with blueberries
RICE CAKES
These light snacks are fat-free and low in calories, but they're also completely lacking in fibre or protein — ingredients that experts say actually curb hunger. That means downing two or three won't do anything but add more calories to your daily total and leave you craving something with substance. And limit the flavoured kinds — they don't satisfy you more and they tend to have lots of sugar or sodium.Healthy snack and meal ideas
MUESLI BARS
This popular snack food is so unhealhty some experts say you may as well eat a packet of chips or chomp on a chocolate bar. A study done by CHOICE, showed that most muesli bars contain more than 20% of sugar and are high in saturated fats. If your craving one the healthiest option is to make your own so you know exactly what’s going into them. CLICK HERE: Easy muesli bar recipe
DRIED FRUIT
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the calorie content of dried fruit is nearly twice that of the fresh version. This is because it has been dehydrated making them smaller and less filling. Eating a handful of dried apricots is equivalent to eating three to four whole, fresh apricots.
WRAPS
No matter what you put in it, the average wrap is a major offender. If you roll it out, it can be 1 foot across and pack up to 300 calories. Since the surface area is way bigger than two slices of bread, you coat it with a lot more mayo or dressing than you would a roll or sandwich. HEALTHY LUNCH IDEA: Turkey pita pockets with spicy lentils
FRUIT JUICE
Reaching your recommended daily fruit-serving goal by getting it in liquid form might be the reason you can't fit into your favourite bikini. A bottle of OJ or apple juice has 55 grams of carbohydrates, the equivalent of five slices of bread. And most of that is sugar — a whopping 12 spoonfuls of it.
GRANOLA
Since it's loaded with good-for-you nuts and oats, it's too bad that they add oil to make it crisp and tons of sugar for more yumminess. One bowl racks up around 500 calories. Opt for plain oats and add your own seeds and nuts for a low GI breakie that tastes delicious and will fill you up till lunch.
MUFFINS
Whether it's plain bran, mixed with apples or the low fat blueberry version, muffins are basically a cake. The fibre fills you up but considering all the sugar and butter it delivers, a muffin is an unhealthy snack or breakfast option. One weighs in at, at least 20 grams of fat, 420 calories, and 34 grams of sugar. Best For Weight Loss: Porridge with Linseeds and Maple Syrup
VEGETABLE CHIPS
These rainbow-hued chips may look like the better choice compared to their potato counterpart but watch out for the ingredients, they can be quite deceiving. Check out the label first and see what role the veggie is actually playing. If it’s not mentioned until the end of the list it’s most likely there only for flavour and colour. If you are absolutely craving the crunch, make sure you go for ones made from sliced vegetables, not potato or corn flour and make sure they are baked not fried. Tasty recipes, food articles and more from our Food channel