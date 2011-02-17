Sugar-free popsicles come in a variety of flavours, with some containing as little as 30 calories, and most less than 100 calories. Keep these icy treats stored in your freezer for your next sugar craving.
While Marshmallows are in fact full or sugar, they are fat -free. This means if you can keep your marshmallow treat to a small portion size of about half a cup, it's only around 90 calories. They are also a tasty compliment to a bowl of fresh fruit salad. Perfect dish for the backyard BBQ!
It's quick, simple and won't give you the guilts afterwards. Jelly is a great low-calorie option to stop the sugar fantasies. Each packet makes around 4 servings, and if you add fruit to the mix you can create a gourmet looking dessert perfect for a dinner-party.
Low-fat yogurt sprinkled with walnuts (or mixed nuts) is another delicious dish to add to the dessert list.
Another fruity food option for the sweet tooth is frozen grapes. One grape only contains around 3-4 calories, so if you have a handful, you can curb your cravings while adding a fruit to your daily intake.
For something a bit different try dipping apple slices into homemade peanut dip. To keep the dip low-cal, mix a small tub of nonfat Greek vanilla yogurt with two tbsp. peanut butter, 1/2 tbsp. honey, and 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon. Oh so good!
If ice cream is your dream, keep things healthy with low-fat cottage cheese and peaches, or another fruit of your choice. You might just be pleasantly surprised!
There's nothing more refreshing than a plate of chilled pineapple slices. Perfect for after-dinner dessert or to curb the mid-afternoon sugar craving. If you are feeling particularly experimental, pair with a few slices of finely cut low-fat cheese.
If creamy treats are the ones you crave, try an irresistible Almond berry banana yogurt smoothie. Add fruit of your choice, Greek yogurt and almonds for a rich, nutty flavour that will make you feel full and satisfied.
Chocolate mousse, if made right, can be another way to dispel those nasty sugar cravings. For a low-calorie version mix 3/4 cup of plain low-fat yogurt, 1 tbsp cocoa, 1 tsp vanilla extract and 1 tsp sugar (or sugar substitute). Chill and enjoy!
