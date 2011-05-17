These recipes were designed to reduce belly fat. Through tested planning eating these desserts in moderation won't make you put on weight but instead make you lose weight.
This delicious sauce can be used as a substitute for heavy and very sugary ones. It's a perfect topping for fruit or other low fat desserts.
Try this traditional Middle Eastern dessert with a healthy twist. Cooked with wholemeal pastry dough (found in health food stores) this layered delight is only 383 cals.
Frozen or fresh, this is a super easy recipe made with the ultimate antioxidant super food blueberries.
Almond cakes are full of almond meal; a healthy substitute to flour that is used in lots of gluten free products. Your friends won't believe you that its so low in calories because it tastes so good.
Are you after a chocolate cake without the calorie overload? Voila, this is the cake for you. At only 323 cals per slice you won't be feeling guilty when you finish.
Forget the whipping of egg whites; this chocolate cup is made with three super foods, dark chocolate, tofu and Greek yogurt. Serve as mousse or freeze for a chocolate semifreddo.
The cookie crisps are made with flaxseed which has been shown to fight heart disease by lowering cholesterol. The dark chocolate sauce is full of antioxidants and serves as the perfect topping or dipping delight.
Infused with an intense lemon flavour, after one bite you will be in food heaven. These healthy cupcakes are perfect for all celebrations.
Bake a fruit filled tart this winter and top with warm custard for a healthy alternative to puddings and crumbles.