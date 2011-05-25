News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

10 supermarket secrets you should know

1-16tomm8.jpg

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments

1/11 1. Avoid the queues

Shop at dinnertime for a quiet ride. Only four per cent of shoppers get to the supermarket between seven and nine pm. Or if you’re not buying fresh, go even later when the aisles are deserted. 10 lies about healthy unhealthy food and drink

2/11 2. Pick from the back of the fridge

Don’t be embarrassed to pull out the containers that sit behind those at the front – everyone does it and your product will be cooler, fresher and should last longer in your fridge. ARTICLE: Eat yourself slim

3/11 3. Exotic fruits aren’t as fresh

Everyone goes for carrots or broccoli, but it’s unlikely that most shoppers will have a bread or star fruit on their weekly list. So if you are buying exotic, examine your produce more carefully. Slow cooking winter warmer recipes

4/11 4. Supermarket displays are designed to make you spend

Supermarkets put cheaper produce high up on the shelves and down low, leaving the priciest options at eye level. Don’t be tempted to choose the option right in front of you. Make sure you look up and down to see what else is on offer.The best things to cook in May

5/11 5. Service with a smile

Is more likely to be found in smaller independent shops where the workers have a stake in the company. Other outlets might be cheaper, but don’t expect the staff to be as knowledgeable or spend as much effort helping you with your shop.VIDEO: 10 minute meals

6/11 6. Sweets and goodies near the checkout

Supermarkets are trying to tempt you, and your kids. Putting treats by the checkout plays on tired and irritable shoppers giving in to themselves and their children. Try and resist the temptation. 10 recipes that chnaged the world

7/11 7. Special offers aren’t always special

An offer doesn’t mean it’s a good deal. In fact, they often mean you shelling out 30% to 100% more than you would have spent otherwise because they entice you to buy brands you don’t normally bother to pay more for. Look carefully at what you are getting and only choose the deals where you really benefit, like buy one get one free deals. Flat Belly Diet Desserts

8/11 8. Shoppers throw away 12% of what they buy

Plan your shopping list carefully by deciding what meals you are going to eat each night of the week. This should limit the food you end up throwing out before your next big shop. And resist the urge to impulse buy everything in the supermarket! VIDEO: Best ever apple crumble

9/11 9. Reduced products are a bargain

Rather than a special offer, if you can get your hands on foods that are reduced because they are near their sell-by date then you’re getting a real deal. Supermarkets often mark products down in the late afternoon so they will sell in the after-work rush. Get yourself down to your local shop then and you can pick up your evening meal for less. VIDEO: How to make pasta at home

10/11 10. Supermarket layout

Cunningly, supermarket layouts are designed to make you spend. Essentials like veggies and dairy are places at opposite ends of the building, encouraging you to go down all the aisles and pick up products you don’t need. Stick to the aisles that definitely have products you want and your food bills will be significantly lower.VIDEO: How to make butter chicken

11/11 lovefood.com

Check out more from the LOVEFOOD website here.

More Galleries

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order without leaving your desk

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order from your desk
Best Nutella food mashups

Best Nutella food mashups
Tomato sauce

5 healthy Australia Day BBQ swaps
Would you eat a spaghetti doughnut?

The delicious food mash-ups you need to try