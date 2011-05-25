Shop at dinnertime for a quiet ride. Only four per cent of shoppers get to the supermarket between seven and nine pm. Or if you’re not buying fresh, go even later when the aisles are deserted. 10 lies about healthy unhealthy food and drink
Don't be embarrassed to pull out the containers that sit behind those at the front – everyone does it and your product will be cooler, fresher and should last longer in your fridge.
Everyone goes for carrots or broccoli, but it's unlikely that most shoppers will have a bread or star fruit on their weekly list. So if you are buying exotic, examine your produce more carefully.
Supermarkets put cheaper produce high up on the shelves and down low, leaving the priciest options at eye level. Don't be tempted to choose the option right in front of you. Make sure you look up and down to see what else is on offer.
Is more likely to be found in smaller independent shops where the workers have a stake in the company. Other outlets might be cheaper, but don't expect the staff to be as knowledgeable or spend as much effort helping you with your shop.
Supermarkets are trying to tempt you, and your kids. Putting treats by the checkout plays on tired and irritable shoppers giving in to themselves and their children. Try and resist the temptation.
An offer doesn't mean it's a good deal. In fact, they often mean you shelling out 30% to 100% more than you would have spent otherwise because they entice you to buy brands you don't normally bother to pay more for. Look carefully at what you are getting and only choose the deals where you really benefit, like buy one get one free deals.
Plan your shopping list carefully by deciding what meals you are going to eat each night of the week. This should limit the food you end up throwing out before your next big shop. And resist the urge to impulse buy everything in the supermarket!
Rather than a special offer, if you can get your hands on foods that are reduced because they are near their sell-by date then you're getting a real deal. Supermarkets often mark products down in the late afternoon so they will sell in the after-work rush. Get yourself down to your local shop then and you can pick up your evening meal for less.
Cunningly, supermarket layouts are designed to make you spend. Essentials like veggies and dairy are places at opposite ends of the building, encouraging you to go down all the aisles and pick up products you don't need. Stick to the aisles that definitely have products you want and your food bills will be significantly lower.