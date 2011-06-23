Bottled water

8/11 Pre-made barbecue meats

Supermarkets love to make their own pre-formed patties just so they can hike up the price. Buying your own mince is much cheaper, and it will only take you about ten seconds to shape each burger. The same goes for marinated meats and kebabs. Buying the meat and doing the marinades yourself is much cheaper, and because you’re making your own you can tailor them to exactly what you like to eat. 10 things your Barista isn't telling you