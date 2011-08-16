Century Club Punch (Virgin Clubhouse Cocktails)

Light, citrus with hints of apricots.
Ingredients
40ml BACARDI Gold Rum
20ml BACARDI Superior Rum
25ml Freshly squeezed lemon juice
3 heaped tsp Fine white sugar (Caster Sugar)
50ml Chilled Mineral Water
Method
Put all ingredients into a mixing glass add ice and mix well. Double strain into a glass full of shaved or crushed ice. Add a orange wedge to serve.
Notes
Adapted from the worlds very first cocktail book "The Bon Vivant's Companion: How to Make Drinks" by Professor Jerry Thomas,1862.
