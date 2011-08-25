Cinnamon Brioche, sweet rhubarb, honey mascarpone

Ingredients
Cinnamon Brioche:
10g dried yeast
100g caster sugar
250ml lukewarm water
50g butter
500g plain flour
6 egg yolks
20g cinnamon
Method
1. Mix yeast and sugar
2. Add melted butter into warmed milk
3. Add the sugar & yeast to the milk
4. Fold the milk mix into the flour and cinnamon
5. When mixed add yolks , one at a time til combined
6. Place dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover , allow to rest in a warm place for ½ hour or until doubled in size
7. When ready , knead again to knock down
8. Cut into log shapes and place in moulds
9. Allow to prove for 10 minutes , bast with milk and bake at 160 degrees for 15 – 20 minutes
Sweet Rhubarb:
Peel rhubarb and cut into 5cm pieces
Place in a saucepan with a small amount of butter , brown sugar and cinnamon
Stew until starting to breakdown
To serve:
Warm the brioche and slice, place a small amount of sweet rhubarb on the plate , a spoon of mascarpone and then drizzle with honey .
Notes
Esca Bimbadgen Restaurant
P; 02 4998 4666
E: esca@bimbadgen.com.au
Open 7 days for lunch 12pm – 4pm.
Dinner Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6pm.
Located within Bimbadgen Winery – 790 McDonalds Road, Pokolbin NSW 2320