Cinnamon Brioche, sweet rhubarb, honey mascarpone

Method

1. Mix yeast and sugar

2. Add melted butter into warmed milk

3. Add the sugar & yeast to the milk

4. Fold the milk mix into the flour and cinnamon

5. When mixed add yolks , one at a time til combined

6. Place dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover , allow to rest in a warm place for ½ hour or until doubled in size

7. When ready , knead again to knock down

8. Cut into log shapes and place in moulds

9. Allow to prove for 10 minutes , bast with milk and bake at 160 degrees for 15 – 20 minutes

Sweet Rhubarb:

Peel rhubarb and cut into 5cm pieces

Place in a saucepan with a small amount of butter , brown sugar and cinnamon

Stew until starting to breakdown

To serve:

Warm the brioche and slice, place a small amount of sweet rhubarb on the plate , a spoon of mascarpone and then drizzle with honey .