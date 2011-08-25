Lavender and honey cupcake

Method

For cupcake:

Cream butter and sugar on high speed in mixer for between 5 and 20 minutes, depending upon softness of butter.

Add eggs, one at a time, allowing to combine and not curdle.

Add HALF sifted flour and baking powder and HALF milk and vanilla bean paste.

Add remaining sifted flour and baking powder, then remaining milk and vanilla bean paste and lavender oil.

Mix through to combine to a smooth batter.

Deposit into cupcake foils with an ice cream scoop.

Bake for 30 minutes on 110celcius, turning once during cooking.

For icing:

Cream butter and icing sugar on high speed in mixer for between 5 and 10 minutes, depending upon softness of butter.

Add egg whites, lemon juice, lavender oil and lavender honey. Cream an additional 3 minutes.

Use to finish cupcakes.