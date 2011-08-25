Lavender and honey cupcake

Ingredients
Cupcake mixture:
259g butter
271g caster sugar
246g eggs
388g plain flour
14g baking powder
111g milk
5g vanilla bean paste
¼ tspn lavender oil
Icing:
115g butter
310g pure icing sugar
23g egg whites
1/2tspn lemon juice
1/4 tspn lavender oil
1 tspn lavender honey
Method
For cupcake:
Cream butter and sugar on high speed in mixer for between 5 and 20 minutes, depending upon softness of butter.
Add eggs, one at a time, allowing to combine and not curdle.
Add HALF sifted flour and baking powder and HALF milk and vanilla bean paste.
Add remaining sifted flour and baking powder, then remaining milk and vanilla bean paste and lavender oil.
Mix through to combine to a smooth batter.
Deposit into cupcake foils with an ice cream scoop.
Bake for 30 minutes on 110celcius, turning once during cooking.
For icing:
Cream butter and icing sugar on high speed in mixer for between 5 and 10 minutes, depending upon softness of butter.
Add egg whites, lemon juice, lavender oil and lavender honey. Cream an additional 3 minutes.
Use to finish cupcakes.