Barbecued beef kebabs with sweet mustard marinade

4 Serves

1 tablespoon of wholegrain mustard 2 spring onions finely chopped 2 cloves of garlic, crushed Juice from 1 orange 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil ¼ cup of Natvia Freshly ground black pepper 700g lean rump steak cut into 2cm chunks 1 green capsicum 300g cherry tomatoes Cooking spray

Method

Place the mustard, spring onions, garlic, juice from 1 orange, oil, Natvia and pepper into a shallow dish and stir. Add the beef and turn to coat well. Cover and place in the fridge to marinate for at least 2 hours, turning meat once in the marinade.

Drain the beef, reserve the marinade. Thread the beef, capsicum and whole cherry tomatoes onto 12 small bamboo skewers. Set aside.

Heat a barbecue grill or plate on medium/high. Spray the kebabs with cooking spray. Place on the barbecue and cook for 2-3 minutes each side, brushing once with the reserved marinade. Remove from grill and serve.

For the tomato chutney: put onion, garlic and water in a medium saucepan. Cook, covered, stirring often, over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes or until the onion softens slightly.

Add tomato and vinegar. Bring to simmer, and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally for a further 10 minutes until the sauce thickens. Stir in the Natvia. Season with black pepper and transfer to a dish.