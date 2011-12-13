Barbecued beef kebabs with sweet mustard marinade

Ingredients
1 tablespoon of wholegrain mustard
2 spring onions finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
Juice from 1 orange
2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup of Natvia
Freshly ground black pepper
700g lean rump steak cut into 2cm chunks
1 green capsicum
300g cherry tomatoes
Cooking spray
Tomato chutney
½ brown onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tablespoon of water
4 roma tomatoes, chopped
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Natvia
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Place the mustard, spring onions, garlic, juice from 1 orange, oil, Natvia and pepper into a shallow dish and stir. Add the beef and turn to coat well. Cover and place in the fridge to marinate for at least 2 hours, turning meat once in the marinade.
Drain the beef, reserve the marinade. Thread the beef, capsicum and whole cherry tomatoes onto 12 small bamboo skewers. Set aside.
Heat a barbecue grill or plate on medium/high. Spray the kebabs with cooking spray. Place on the barbecue and cook for 2-3 minutes each side, brushing once with the reserved marinade. Remove from grill and serve.
For the tomato chutney: put onion, garlic and water in a medium saucepan. Cook, covered, stirring often, over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes or until the onion softens slightly.
Add tomato and vinegar. Bring to simmer, and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally for a further 10 minutes until the sauce thickens. Stir in the Natvia. Season with black pepper and transfer to a dish.
Notes
Natvia is a 100 per cent natural alternative to artificial sweeteners and sugar.
Remember to soak the skewers in cold water for 30 minutes before cooking.