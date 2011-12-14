McLean's Run Christmas Eggnog

6 Serves

6 McLean’s Run Open Range eggs 1 cup sugar, I like dark brown as it has a more distinct taste 1⁄2 tsp vanilla, I use Madagascan Organic Vanilla extract Pinch of cinnamon 1 cardamon pod crushed 2 cups full cream milk 2 cups thick cream 3⁄4 cup of Brandy 1/3 cup dark rum

Method

Chill everything first. Beat the eggs until they get frothy then beat in sugar, vanilla and all spices. Stir in brandy and rum. Slowly stir in the milk then the cream.

Serve with grated nutmeg on top and over crushed ice (it is Christmas in Australia after all).

Don't make the mistake of making it too early in the morning and tasting it continuously. It's pretty boozy, but delicious.