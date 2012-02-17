Gnocchi with Chanterelles

4 Serves

Method

Preheat oven to 375°F or 126°C.

Place potatoes into salted, cold water, bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are easily pierced with the tip of a knife, about 15 minutes.

Spread ¼ cup (60 g) flour on a clean, dry surface. Using a ricer, press potatoes, while still hot, over flour. Let cool. Form a well in center.

In a bowl, beat egg yolks, salt and canola oil and pour mixture into potato well. Work potato and egg mixture together to combine, working from inside the well outward until the mixture is completely incorporated. Gently kneed mixture together with both hands until it begins to form a ball. Add flour as necessary to make the dough thick enough to roll.



Roll the dough into finger-thick cylinders and cut crosswise into 1 ½ inch pieces.

Press each piece into the curve of a flour-dusted fork and roll gently to shape the gnocchi.

Place bacon slices on a silpat or a parchment paper-lined sheet pan, sprinkle with sugar and bake for 15 minutes or until crisp. Drain and place on a sheet pan lined with paper towels. Once cool, dice and keep in a dry area.

For sauce, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon (15 g) butter and olive oil and sauté mushrooms for 5 minutes. Deglaze with wine. Add thyme and salt. Remove from heat and keep warm.

Cook gnocchi in a large pot of lightly salted boiling water. When gnocchi rise to the surface, remove pot from heat, add 1 glass of cold water to stop the cooking process, and remove gnocchi with a slotted spoon or skimmer. Gently toss gnocchi with melted butter into a large stainless steel bowl.

Finish thyme sauce by whisking butter a little at a time. Incorporate lemon juice at the last minute.

For Marsala foam, mix gelatin with milk in a small glass bowl and let sit for 10 minutes. Transfer into a small saucepan and warm over low heat, until lukewarm. Remove from heat and stir in Marsala and salt. Mix with a hand blender until frothy.

To serve, toss gnocchi with thyme sauce and candied bacon and arrange on warmed plates. Finish with chopped parsley, a drizzle of Marsala froth and fresh sage.