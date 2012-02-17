Wagyu Strip Steak with Shiitake Bacon

6 Serves

Method

Preheat oven to 325˚F or 163˚C.

For the shiitake bacon, place mushrooms in a large glass or stainless steel bowl. Add oil and salt and mix well. Transfer on a baking sheet line with silpat and spread evenly. Bake for 30 minutes or until crisp.

Meanwhile, place potatoes in a stockpot with enough cold salted water to cover them by 2-inches. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Add celery root and simmer for 15 minutes or until vegetables are very tender to the touch. Drain well and push through a food mill fitted with the medium size disk into a saucepan. Stir in butter and heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

For steaks, preheat broiler for 5 minutes over high heat. Broil seasoned steaks to the desired degree of doneness, about 10 minutes for rare and 14 minutes for medium. Transfer to a warmed platter, tent loosely with aluminum foil and let stand for 10 minutes.

For sauce, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt ½ tablespoon (7.5 g) butter and sauté onion for 3 minutes. Deglaze with red wine and reduce by half. Stir in veal demi-glace and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in butter a little at a time.

Cut steaks diagonally in thick slices and place atop celery root cream. Top with shiitake bacon and finish with a spoonful of red wine demi-glace and fresh chervil.