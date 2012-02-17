Wagyu Strip Steak with Shiitake Bacon

Ingredients
WAGYU STEAK
3 (1 pound) (450 g) Wagyu or Kobe strip steaks
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon (15 ml) vegetable oil
SHIITAKE “BACON”
5-ounce (140 g) shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced
1/3 cup (90 ml) canola oil
Salt
CELERY ROOT CREAM
1 pound (450 g) Idaho potatoes, peeled and cubed
½ pound (250 g) celery root, peeled and cubed
2 tablespoons (30 g) butter, cubed
1 cup (240 ml) heavy cream
Salt and freshly ground white pepper
RED WINE DEMI-GLACE
¼ cup (60 g) butter
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
¼ cup (60 ml) red wine
½ cup (120 ml) veal demi-glace (page TBA)
GARNISH
Chervil sprigs
Method
Preheat oven to 325˚F or 163˚C.
For the shiitake bacon, place mushrooms in a large glass or stainless steel bowl. Add oil and salt and mix well. Transfer on a baking sheet line with silpat and spread evenly. Bake for 30 minutes or until crisp.
Meanwhile, place potatoes in a stockpot with enough cold salted water to cover them by 2-inches. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Add celery root and simmer for 15 minutes or until vegetables are very tender to the touch. Drain well and push through a food mill fitted with the medium size disk into a saucepan. Stir in butter and heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.
For steaks, preheat broiler for 5 minutes over high heat. Broil seasoned steaks to the desired degree of doneness, about 10 minutes for rare and 14 minutes for medium. Transfer to a warmed platter, tent loosely with aluminum foil and let stand for 10 minutes.
For sauce, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt ½ tablespoon (7.5 g) butter and sauté onion for 3 minutes. Deglaze with red wine and reduce by half. Stir in veal demi-glace and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in butter a little at a time.
Cut steaks diagonally in thick slices and place atop celery root cream. Top with shiitake bacon and finish with a spoonful of red wine demi-glace and fresh chervil.
Notes
Equipment needed:
2 baking sheets
Aluminum foil
Chef’s knife and cutting board
Food mill or potato ricer
Large glass or stainless steel bowl
Large saucepan
Large stockpot
Silpat or parchment paper
Small saucepan
Wire whisk
Wooden spoon