Black Forest Cupcakes

Ingredients
CUPCAKES:
1 batch chocolate cupcake batter
1/2 cup (115g) amarena cherries, drained and chopped (syrup set aside)
FILLING:
1 cup (240ml) whipping cream
2 tablespoons (30g) confectioner's sugar
1 teaspoon (5ml) vanilla extract
1/4 cup (60ml) reserved cherry syrup
3 tablespoons (45ml) Kirsch
1/2 cup (115g) amarena cherries
GARNISH:
Amarena cherries
1 cup (235g) dark chocolate curls (purchased)
1/4 cup (60g) confectioner's sugar
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C.
Fold chopped amarena cherries into chocolate cupcake batter. Line muffin cups with chosen paper liners.
Spoon half of the batter into a plastic sandwich bag. Snip a 1/2 inch corner from the bag and fill the liners with two-thirds full. Repeat operation until all the batter has been used.
Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cupcakes comes out clean.
Remove cupcakes from the baking pan and let cool on a wire rack.
In a chilled, glass bowl using an electric mixer set on high, beat whipping cream, confectioner's sugar and vanilla extract for 3 to 4 minutes until soft peaks form.
In a small glass bowl, mix reserved cherry syrup and Kirsch.
Using a serrated knife, cut cupcakes in half horizontally and brush both cut sides with Kirsch syrup.
Using a small spatula, layer the cut bottom half of each cupcake with a small amount of vanilla whipped cream, then amarena cherries, a second layer of whipped cream and cover with the top of the cupcakes.
Garnish cupcakes with chocolate curls around the edges. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream, dark chocolate curls, an amarena cherry and sprinkle with confectioner's sugar.