Black Forest Cupcakes

18 large or 36 mini

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Fold chopped amarena cherries into chocolate cupcake batter. Line muffin cups with chosen paper liners.

Spoon half of the batter into a plastic sandwich bag. Snip a 1/2 inch corner from the bag and fill the liners with two-thirds full. Repeat operation until all the batter has been used.

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cupcakes comes out clean.

Remove cupcakes from the baking pan and let cool on a wire rack.

In a chilled, glass bowl using an electric mixer set on high, beat whipping cream, confectioner's sugar and vanilla extract for 3 to 4 minutes until soft peaks form.

In a small glass bowl, mix reserved cherry syrup and Kirsch.

Using a serrated knife, cut cupcakes in half horizontally and brush both cut sides with Kirsch syrup.

Using a small spatula, layer the cut bottom half of each cupcake with a small amount of vanilla whipped cream, then amarena cherries, a second layer of whipped cream and cover with the top of the cupcakes.

Garnish cupcakes with chocolate curls around the edges. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream, dark chocolate curls, an amarena cherry and sprinkle with confectioner's sugar.