Tiger Shrimp With Roasted Garlic And Fresh Herbs

Ingredients
MARINADE:
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 teaspoons (10 g) finely chopped parsley
1/4 cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
36 large size shrimp, peeled and deveined, and tails left on (size 16/20)
1 tablespoon (15g) unsalted butter
BASIL OIL:
1/2 bunch basil, finely chopped
1/4 cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
4 tablespoons (60 g) unsalted butter
VEGETABLES:
1/2 pound (250 g) baby star squash, halved
1/2 pound (250 g) baby zucchini, halved
1/2 pound (250 g) asparagus, peeled and trimmed
1/4 pound (120 g) cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 pound (120 g) baby carrots, halved lengthwise
4 tablespoons (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup (60 ml) fish stock
GARNISH
3 lemons, halved
Method
In a non-reactive bowl, mix all ingredients for marinade. Add shrimp, cover and marinate, refrigerated, for 1 hour.
For basil oil, over low heat in a small saucepan, mix olive oil and basil and simmer for 5 minutes.
Coat vegetables with oil and season with salt and black pepper. In a large saute pan over medium heat saute vegetables for 10 minutes. Set aside.
In a heavy-bottomed pan over high heat, warm butter and 3 tablespoons (25 ml) of marinade and saute shrimp for 4 minutes or until they turn pink. Add vegetables and fish stock; adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper and simmer for 5 minutes.
Bring basil oil to a simmer and reduce by half. Remove from heat and whisk in butter a little at a time. Spoon over shrimp and vegetables on each serving plate, and serve immediately.