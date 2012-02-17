News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Tiger Shrimp With Roasted Garlic And Fresh Herbs

Yahoo7 /
A fresh and delicious seafood dish straight from the kitchens of the Royal Caribbean ships.
Tiger Shrimp With Roasted Garlic And Fresh Herbs

Tiger Shrimp With Roasted Garlic And Fresh Herbs

6 Serves

Ingredients

MARINADE:

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 teaspoons (10 g) finely chopped parsley
1/4 cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper

36 large size shrimp, peeled and deveined, and tails left on (size 16/20)
1 tablespoon (15g) unsalted butter

BASIL OIL:

1/2 bunch basil, finely chopped
1/4 cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
4 tablespoons (60 g) unsalted butter

VEGETABLES:

1/2 pound (250 g) baby star squash, halved
1/2 pound (250 g) baby zucchini, halved
1/2 pound (250 g) asparagus, peeled and trimmed
1/4 pound (120 g) cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 pound (120 g) baby carrots, halved lengthwise
4 tablespoons (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup (60 ml) fish stock

GARNISH

3 lemons, halved

Method

In a non-reactive bowl, mix all ingredients for marinade. Add shrimp, cover and marinate, refrigerated, for 1 hour.

For basil oil, over low heat in a small saucepan, mix olive oil and basil and simmer for 5 minutes.

Coat vegetables with oil and season with salt and black pepper. In a large saute pan over medium heat saute vegetables for 10 minutes. Set aside.

In a heavy-bottomed pan over high heat, warm butter and 3 tablespoons (25 ml) of marinade and saute shrimp for 4 minutes or until they turn pink. Add vegetables and fish stock; adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper and simmer for 5 minutes.

Bring basil oil to a simmer and reduce by half. Remove from heat and whisk in butter a little at a time. Spoon over shrimp and vegetables on each serving plate, and serve immediately.