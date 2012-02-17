Traditional pancakes

20 small pancakes 10 prep 15 cook

Method

Sift flour into a bowl. Make a well in the centre. Whisk together the milk and eggs in a large bowl.

Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture, whisking constantly until a smooth batter forms.

Heat a non-stick frying pan over low heat and melt a little low fat spread.

Add 2 tablespoons of mixture, spread quickly to form a circle. Cook until bubbly, a little dry around the edges, and lightly browned on the bottom; turn and brown the other side.*

Serve these delicious pancakes with your favourite topping.