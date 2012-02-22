Ciabotta: mixed roast vegetables

Ingredients Mixed vegetables cut into same size pieces ie potatoes, pumpkin, zucchini, eggplant, onion, tomatoes.

Method Mix together and toss with salt and pepper, and a good splash of extravirgin olive oil to coat all the vegetables.

Include some fresh basil leaves through the dish.

Bake in a moderate oven, 180 deg for about 45 mins, or until vegetables are soft and cooked through and potatoes golden. Enjoy!

Luciana Masci, tour operator of Absolutely Abruzzo Tours, has shared with us some delicious recipes sourced from both her family in Australia and in Abruzzo itself. The ciabotta is a very traditional and easy dish to prepare, and can be served with any...