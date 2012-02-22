News

Ciabotta: mixed roast vegetables

Yahoo7 /
Luciana Masci, tour operator of Absolutely Abruzzo Tours, has shared with us some delicious recipes sourced from both her family in Australia and in Abruzzo itself. The ciabotta is a very traditional and easy dish to prepare, and can be served with any...
Ingredients

Mixed vegetables cut into same size pieces ie potatoes, pumpkin, zucchini, eggplant, onion, tomatoes.

Method

Mix together and toss with salt and pepper, and a good splash of extravirgin olive oil to coat all the vegetables.
Include some fresh basil leaves through the dish.
Bake in a moderate oven, 180 deg for about 45 mins, or until vegetables are soft and cooked through and potatoes golden.

Enjoy!

Notes

For more information on the food, wine and culture tours run by Absolutely Abruzzo, check out their website.