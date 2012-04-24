Duck with Fennel and Chorizo

4 Serves 5 minutes prep 1 hour 10 minutes cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 175°C.

2. Trim the duck of excess fat. Heat a large non stick frying pan over medium high heat. Spray with a little oil spray. Cook the duck (in two batches if necessary) until golden. Set aside on paper towel.

3. In the same pan, heat again, add the chorizo and cook for 2-3 minutes, then drain on paper towel.

4. Transfer the duck and chorizo to a CorningWare French White 2.3L Round Casserole along with the fennel and orange rind. Combine the chicken stock, tomatoes and pepper and pour over the top.

5. Cover and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the lid and skim any excess oil from the surface with a large spoon. Stir in half the parsley. Return to oven and continue cooking for 15 minutes.

6. Sprinkle with remaining parsley and serve with mashed potatoes or creamy polenta.