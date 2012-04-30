Apple and Cinnamon Porridge

2 Serves 5 minutes prep 5 minutes cook
Ingredients
1 cup rolled oats
1 1/2 cups water
1/4 cup Philadelphia Cream For Cooking, a cream alternative
1 apple, grated (skin on)
1 tablespoon sultanas or raisins
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1-2 tablespoons LSA
Milk, to serve
- LSA is ground up linseed, sunflower seeds and almond. You can buy it from supermarkets and health food stores
Method
Put the rolled oats and water in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes. Stir through the PHILLY Cream for Cooking, apple, sultanas and cinnamon and cook for a further 1 minute or until the oats are cooked and the porridge has reached desired consistency. Stir through the brown sugar and divide between serving bowls. Sprinkle over LSA and serve with a little milk.
Notes
Visit PHILLY for more delicious recipe ideas.