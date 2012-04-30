Apple and Cinnamon Porridge

2 Serves 5 minutes prep 5 minutes cook

Method

Put the rolled oats and water in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes. Stir through the PHILLY Cream for Cooking, apple, sultanas and cinnamon and cook for a further 1 minute or until the oats are cooked and the porridge has reached desired consistency. Stir through the brown sugar and divide between serving bowls. Sprinkle over LSA and serve with a little milk.