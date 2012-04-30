Creamy Bacon and Mushroom Pasta

4 Serves 10 minutes prep 20 minutes cook
Ingredients
1 tablespoon oil
4 rashers short cut bacon, sliced
200g button mushrooms, sliced
250ml PHILADELPHIA Original Cream for Cooking
4 spring onions sliced
2 tablespoons KRAFT Grated Parmesan cheese
Freshly ground black pepper
400g penne, cooked, drained and kept warm
Method
Heat the oil in a saucepan and saute the bacon and mushrooms for 4-5 minutes or until softened.
Add the PHILLY, spring onions, cheese and pepper. Stir until smooth and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Toss through the pasta and heat for a further 2 minutes or until well heated. Serve immediately.
Notes
