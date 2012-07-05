Chicken Tom Yam Soup

4 Serves

Method

Cut the chicken fillets into fine strips. Quickly was the mushrooms and chop very finely. Peel the shallot and the clove of Garlic and cut them as finely as possible.

Peel the ginger and cut it in very fine rounds. Divide the lemongrass into sections and squeeze the lime to extract the juice. Remove the leaves from the coriander.

Place the garlic, shallot, lemongrass, chilli pepper, lime juice, ginger, fish sauce and stock into the Soup and Co.



Use the Soup and Co in manual mode. Set the timer for 25 minutes and the temperature to 100C. Confirm by pressing the OK button.

Leave to cook for 20 minutes, then add the chicken, mushroom and coconut milk through the top of the appliance without stopping the cooking programme.

Serve very hot, sprinkling the bowls with coriander leaves. You can remove the lemongrass if it does not look very appetising in the bowl.