Perrier Mojito

Makes 1
Ingredients
10 fresh mint leaves
2 tsp caster sugar
1/2 a lime cut in four
50 ml of white Cuban rum
100 ml Perrier water
Method
In a mixing glass, crush the mint, lime juice and sugar. Fill the glass with crushed ice, pour the rum over the ice and, if you wish add bitters. Mix with a spoon while adding the Perrier. Stick a bunch of mint and two straws into the glass.
Notes
Variants- Perfect for the summer cocktail
Add fresh fruit (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, melon, etc.). When crushing the mint and the lime, add one or two drops of bitters to bring out and enhance the flavours.