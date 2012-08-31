Chicken with chorizo and topaque

4 Serves

2 tablespoons olive oil 3 chorizo sausages, sliced 1.5 kg chicken, cut into pieces (or 1.5kg chicken pieces) 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 red capsicum, seeded and sliced 2 bay leaves 1 cinnamon stick 2 sprigs thyme 2 long green chillies, seeded and finely chopped 2 teaspoons smoked paprika 400g can chopped tomatoes 3⁄4 cup (185ml) topaque 12 green olives Chopped parsley, to serve

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the chorizo and cook for 5 minutes or until golden on both sides. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the chicken to the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden. Remove and set aside.

Add the onion, garlic and capsicum to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes or until softened. Add the bay leaves, cinnamon, thyme, chillies and paprika and stir for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and topaque, stir through, then return the chorizo and chicken to the pan.

Cover and cook for 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Season and add the olives. Reduce sauce if necessary, and sprinkle with parsley to serve.

Serve with mashed potato or rice.