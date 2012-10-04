Crackling Roast Pork Belly

1 Serve

Method

Steam the pork belly @ 80 C until a core temperature is reached of 70 C Remove from the steamer and allow cooling. Score gently the skin of the knuckle with a razor blade, or very sharp knife.

When scoring, be careful not to cut too deeply or too much liquid will come out of the knuckle and it will be dry.

Rub a little oil onto the knuckle skin, and then follow with salt. Place into a hot oven, 220 C for 25 minutes, 25% humidity. Decrease humidity to 0% and cook for a further 25 minutes @ 220 C Remove from the oven and cool slightly before serving.

Serve on top of sauté potatoes and braised red cabbage.

Finish with bier jus and red wine apple compote.