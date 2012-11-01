Serve these delicious Moroccan spiced potatoes with crème fraîche or light sour cream.
4 Serves
Ingredients
1kg Baby Red Delight Potatoes, unpeeled, washed
2 tbs olive oil
1 1/2 tbs Moroccan spice blend
1 tbs sesame seeds, toasted
3/4 cup small mint leaves
Crème fraîche or light sour cream, to serve
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C fan forced. Lightly grease a large roasting pan. Cut the potatoes in half lengthways and arrange in the pan.
Drizzle the oil over the potatoes then sprinkle over the spice. Turn to coat the potatoes. Roast, turning occasionally, for 45-50 minutes or until golden and tender.
Remove from oven. Place the potatoes on a serving platter, Sprinkle with sesame seeds and mint.
Notes
Moroccan spice blend can be found in the spice isle of the supermarket.