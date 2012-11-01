Moroccan spiced potatoes

4 Serves

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C fan forced. Lightly grease a large roasting pan. Cut the potatoes in half lengthways and arrange in the pan.

Drizzle the oil over the potatoes then sprinkle over the spice. Turn to coat the potatoes. Roast, turning occasionally, for 45-50 minutes or until golden and tender.

Remove from oven. Place the potatoes on a serving platter, Sprinkle with sesame seeds and mint.