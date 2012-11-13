New England lobster roll

4 Serves

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

Bring a large stock pot of water to the boil, and reduce to a constant simmer over med heat. Poach the lobster tail in its shell in the simmering water for 15-20 minutes. The internal temperature should ideally reach 63 degrees. Remove the lobster from the pot and set aside to cool, then refrigerate until chilled. De-shell the lobster and slice the meat into 8 circular discs. Finely chop any small or discoloured pieces of lobster you may have. Cut the French shallot in half lengthways and finely slice. Pick the watercress, discarding any bruised or tarnished leaves, then wash and pat dry.

Combine the Kewpie mayonnaise, lemon juice, vinegar and mustard powder in a mixing bowl. Slowly add the oil while mixing continually. The mixture should double in size. Season to taste.

Cut the brioche bun in half horizontally and lightly butter. At Golden Fields we use Bread Top* brioche buns which have a little sweetness to them. Place the buns on a pan butter side down and toast in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees for 5 minutes or until golden brown.

Spread 1 teaspoon of the mayonnaise onto each half of the brioche, lid and bottom. Place a tablespoon of chopped lobster on the bottom half and season to taste. Then arrange 2 slices of lobster meat on top without overlapping. Place ½ teaspoon of mayonnaise on each lobster slice and season again to taste. Add a few slices of the shallot and a few pieces of the watercress on top. Place the brioche lid on, allowing the mayonnaise to help it stick.

Serve immediately.