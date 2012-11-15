Cherry Bircher Muesli

1 Serve

Ingredients 1 cup fresh cherries, pitted and sliced

1 cup low-fat natural yoghurt

1/4 cup of slivered almonds

1 teaspoon of sunflower seeds

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup sultanas

1 cup reduced-fat milk or soy milk

Method 1. Mix oats, sunflower seeds, sultanas and slivered almonds in a bowl.

2. Cover the mixture in milk and soak overnight.

3. The next morning, add yoghurt and cherries.

4. Sprinkle cinnamon to taste.

Add a touch of summer to your morning with this easy and healthy bircher muesli recipe.