Cherry smoothie

1 Serve

Ingredients 1 cup fresh cherries, pitted

1 cup low fat milk/soy milk

3 tablespoon vanilla low-fat yoghurt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 tablespoon Linseed, Almond and Sunflower (LSA) meal

Method 1. Blend all together with a few ice cubes.

Notes For more information about cherries, please visit www.australiancherries.com.au or the Cherry Growers Australia Inc. Facebook page.

This drink is high in fibre, carbohydrates, protein and vitamins. A 'de-lite-full' way to start the day.