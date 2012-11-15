Cherry smoothie

This drink is high in fibre, carbohydrates, protein and vitamins. A 'de-lite-full' way to start the day.
1 Serve
Ingredients
1 cup fresh cherries, pitted
1 cup low fat milk/soy milk
3 tablespoon vanilla low-fat yoghurt
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
1 tablespoon Linseed, Almond and Sunflower (LSA) meal
Method
1. Blend all together with a few ice cubes.
Notes
For more information about cherries, please visit www.australiancherries.com.au or the Cherry Growers Australia Inc. Facebook page.