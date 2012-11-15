Pineapple gimlet

1 Serve

Ingredients 2 Chunks of Pineapple

20ml Lime

20ml Gomme

50ml Tanqueray No. TEN gin

2 Dash Grapefruit bitters

Method Shake all ingredients, strain into coupette, and top with 3 grinds of Black Pepper.

Notes Twelve of the best bartenders from around Australia will be creating their award winning cocktails in a bid to win the title of "World Class Bartender of the Year" and the ultimate $100,000 grand prize. Attend the World Class cocktail cruise in Sydney.

This 'pineapple gimlet' recipe is one of the top 12 in the World Round Qualifier this year.Round Qualifier is a stage of the World Class competition, the world's pre-eminent bartending competition with leading bartenders from 50 countries vying for the...