This 'pineapple gimlet' recipe is one of the top 12 in the World Round Qualifier this year.Round Qualifier is a stage of the World Class competition, the world's pre-eminent bartending competition with leading bartenders from 50 countries vying for the...
1 Serve
Ingredients
2 Chunks of Pineapple
20ml Lime
20ml Gomme
50ml Tanqueray No. TEN gin
2 Dash Grapefruit bitters
Method
Shake all ingredients, strain into coupette, and top with 3 grinds of Black Pepper.
Notes
Twelve of the best bartenders from around Australia will be creating their award winning cocktails in a bid to win the title of "World Class Bartender of the Year" and the ultimate $100,000 grand prize.