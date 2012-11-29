Biltong, free range yolk and new potato salad

6-7 Serves

Method

Firstly, boil the new potatoes whole till cooked but still firm then remove and place in ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain and set aside then cut in halves.

Medium boil the eggs then peel (crack and place in ice water to assist the peeling) then cut into quarters and set aside.

Chop the chives finely and thinly slice the shallot. Cut the biltong into slices about half a cm thick.

Combine the mayonnaise with the potatoes, once thoroughly mixed, fold through the remaining ingredients and season to taste with Malden slat and coarse freshly ground black pepper.

Serve with baby salad leaves.