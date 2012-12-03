Empanadillas with manchego and potato  

Makes 15

Method

In a small bowl add one whole egg, one egg white (reserve the yolk for glazing), water and vinegar, whisk and set aside.

In another bowl combine the flour and salt and then add the butter. Rub the butter and flour together with your fingers to incorporate. Make a well in the flour and pour in the liquid, mixing with a fork to form a dough. Flour the bench and turn out. Knead for a couple of minutes to form a smooth dough, wrap in cling film and rest for 30 minutes in the fridge.

Preheat oven to 180°C fan forced 200°C conventional.

Boil the potatoes till tender and drain well. Combine the potatoes with all the other filling ingredients and mix together well. It’s best to have the potatoes warm when you make the filling as this helps to bind the mix.

Remove dough from the fridge and cut into 15 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball with your hands, then roll into a flat disc using a rolling pin. Place 1 tablespoon of filling on each disc, fold over and press to seal the edges with fingers or a fork.

Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place empanadillas on the tray and glaze each one with the remaining beaten yolk. Sprinkle glazed empandillas with a touch of paprika. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden.