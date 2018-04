Strawberry bubbles

Makes 1

Ingredients 45ml Stoli vodka

Strawberries

30ml sugar

Mint

15 ml cranberry juice

Ice

Sparkling wine

Method Add muddled strawberries and sugar to vodka. Add mint, cranberry juice and ice. Top with sparkling wine.

Stolichnaya Vodka has selected the most original bartenders and bars around Australia to prepare the best summer cocktail recipes for this season and this was by far their favourite. The most original Strawberry Bubbles cocktail comes from The Argyle...