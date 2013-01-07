White fish and nectarine ceviche

4 Serves

Ingredients 100g skinless firm white fish, such as snapper or kingfish, cut into 1cm

pieces

1⁄4 small red onion, finely chopped

100ml lime juice

1 yellow nectarine, cut into 1cm pieces

1 tbs each finely chopped coriander and mint

1 long red chilli, seeds removed, finely chopped

2 x 30g radish, julienned

1⁄2 ripe avocado, finely diced

toasted bread or butter lettuce leaves, to serve

1. Combine fish, onion and lime juice in a glass or ceramic bowl, season and leave for 45 minutes

to 'cook' and the fish becomes opaque.

2. Add remaining ingredients to bowl, and stir gently to combine. Set aside in the fridge for 15

minutes to allow flavours to develop.

3. Serve ceviche with bread or lettuce as desired.

Notes This dish is best served as a light lunch or starter.

Rachael Finch showcases the delicious flavour combination of seafood and summer stone fruits with this healthy recipe.