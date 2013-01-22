Muesli with honey gold mango and yoghurt

4 Serves

Method

Puree one Honey Gold Mango and dice the other. Swirl half the puree through yoghurt. Into large tall glasses layer a tablespoon of Honey Gold Mango puree and a few pieces of diced Honey Gold Mango. Add layers of muesli, yoghurt and Honey Gold Mango puree, diced Honey Gold Mango

and repeat. Finish with fruit and toasted coconut. To toast coconut, spread on a microwave safe plate and microwave on high in 30 second increments, stirring each time, until golden brown.

Make your own toasted muesli by spreading rolled oats in a baking tray. Mist with water and drizzle lightly with honey. Scatter on whole almonds and other favourite additives such as chia, sultanas, craisins or pepitas. Place in the oven preheated to 160°C to cook for about 30 minutes, or until dry and crunchy, stirring every 6-7 minutes so it toasts evenly, and crushing lumps with the back of a spoon. Cool completely before storing in an airtight jar.