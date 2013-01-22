Nutty chicken rolls with honey gold mango filling

4 Serves

Method

Butterfly cut each chicken breast and open out flat. Place between two pieces of baking paper and bat out to a thin schnitzel, taking care not to break through. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Combine nuts, crumbs and mint leaves in a food processor and grind to fine crumbs. Spread on a plate or board. Place four or five spinach leaves on each piece of chicken, and add half a Honey Gold Mango cheek cut into thick fingers. Roll up, tucking ends in.

Coat rolls with flour, dip into beaten egg and then coat with crumbs. Chill uncovered for about 20 minutes to set crumbs. Heat oven to 190°C.

Heat the oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat and brown the rolls on all sides. Place on an oven tray lined with baking paper and bake for about 15 minutes, until cooked through. Cut in halves on an angle to show the filling, when serving.