Take advantage of those wonderful Mangoes now in season with this tropical cocktail <br><br> Get the recipe <a target="_blank" href="http://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/food/recipes/recipe/-/15920289/honey-gold-mango-mojitos/" target="_blank"> here </a>

1 Serve

Method

For each glass, muddle 3 lime wedges, 6-8 mint leaves and a few chunks of Honey Gold Mango. Add crushed ice, a shot of Vodka, sugar syrup to taste and top with Soda Water or Orange and Honey Gold Mango Sparkling Mineral Water. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a few thin slices of Honey Gold Mango.

Sugar Syrup:

Combine 1⁄2 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup water in a saucepan and simmer for 7 minutes. Cool before using.