For the perfect summer cocktail bound to keep you cool in the sweltering heat, give these honey gold mango mojitos a whirl.
1 Serve
Ingredients
3 lime wedges
mint
Honey Gold Mango
Crushed ice
Vodka
Sugar syrup
Soda Water/Orange Juice/Honey Gold Mango Sparkling mineral water
Method
For each glass, muddle 3 lime wedges, 6-8 mint leaves and a few chunks of Honey Gold Mango. Add crushed ice, a shot of Vodka, sugar syrup to taste and top with Soda Water or Orange and Honey Gold Mango Sparkling Mineral Water. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a few thin slices of Honey Gold Mango.
Sugar Syrup:
Combine 1⁄2 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup water in a saucepan and simmer for 7 minutes. Cool before using.
Notes
Decorate each glass with a curled strip of Honey Gold Mango cheek and a slice a lime speared with a toothpick.