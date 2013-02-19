Chickpea and couscous burger

Ingredients
375ml pack salt reduced vegetable stock
1 cup couscous
1 zucchini, grated
1 carrot, grated
400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 egg
2 spring onions, finely chopped
2 tablespoons coriander, chopped
For Serving
6 wholemeal rolls or slices of Turkish bread, toasted
1/2 cup lettuce leaves
2 tomatoes, sliced
1/4 cup natural yoghurt
Method
Place 1 cup stock in a pan and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the couscous. Set aside for 5 minutes.
Place remaining stock in another pan and cook the zucchini and carrot until no moisture remains. Puree chick peas in a food processor with the egg.
Transfer chick peas to a bowl, stir in the couscous, vegetables, spring onions and coriander. Shape into 6 patties and barbecue, grill or cook in a non-stick frying pan. Serve the patties in rolls to make burgers with lettuce, tomatoes and a dollop of yoghurt.
Notes
