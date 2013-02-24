News

Tempura prawns with wasabi & lime crème fraiche

Yahoo7 /
For an dish packed full of flavour and crunch, try these deliciously addictive addictive tempura prawns.
4-5 Serves

Ingredients

200ml Bulla Crème Fraîche
12 larhe King Prawn cutlets, butterflied
¼ cup cornflour
Salt & pepper to taste
½ cup rice Flour
½ cup cornflour
½ tsp bi-carb soda
300ml cold soda water
1 egg white, beaten stiffly
Oil for frying
Japanese Furikake seasoning

Wasabi Lime Cream
2 tbsp wasabi paste
2 limes juiced & zested
2 drops green food colour
Salad & lime wedges to serve

Notes

For more recipes using Bulla cream, visit www.bullacream.com.au.