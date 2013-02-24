Tempura prawns with wasabi & lime crème fraiche

For an dish packed full of flavour and crunch, try these deliciously addictive addictive tempura prawns.
200ml Bulla Crème Fraîche
Wasabi Lime Cream
4-5 Serves
Ingredients
12 larhe King Prawn cutlets, butterflied
¼ cup cornflour
Salt & pepper to taste
½ cup rice Flour
½ cup cornflour
½ tsp bi-carb soda
300ml cold soda water
1 egg white, beaten stiffly
Oil for frying
Japanese Furikake seasoning
2 tbsp wasabi paste
2 limes juiced & zested
2 drops green food colour
Salad & lime wedges to serve
Notes
