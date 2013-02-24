Tempura prawns with wasabi & lime crème fraiche

4-5 Serves

Ingredients 200ml Bulla Crème Fraîche

12 larhe King Prawn cutlets, butterflied

¼ cup cornflour

Salt & pepper to taste

½ cup rice Flour

½ cup cornflour

½ tsp bi-carb soda

300ml cold soda water

1 egg white, beaten stiffly

Oil for frying

Japanese Furikake seasoning Wasabi Lime Cream

2 tbsp wasabi paste

2 limes juiced & zested

2 drops green food colour

Salad & lime wedges to serve

Notes For more recipes using Bulla cream, visit www.bullacream.com.au.

For an dish packed full of flavour and crunch, try these deliciously addictive addictive tempura prawns.